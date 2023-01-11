On Jan. 3 Forsyth approved a zoning variance at 533 Cabiness Road requested by Rick Cantrell. He asked for an 8-foot setback from the eastern property line for a metal building.
Forsyth economic development director Cody Ellis said that zoning under Highway Business, as the approximately one-half acre property is zoned, requires a 25-foot setback from property lines. Ellis said there is a fence on the property line and the metal building should cause no interference with the boundary; the property is being used for warehousing.
The request for the variance was reviewed by Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commissions and recommended for approval without stipulations. No one attended council’s public hearing on the variance.
Council elected Greg Goolsby as 2023 Mayor pro-tempore (pro-tem). City Manager Janice Hall showed council a list of those who served as Mayor pro-tem over the last decade and said council usually rotates the responsibility. The Mayor pro-tem acts as mayor if the mayor is unable to do so, such as presiding over council meetings if the mayor is out of town or otherwise unable to attend.
Council approved the appointments of professionals the city will employ during 2023: Regina Ivie—custodian of records; Alyssa Peters—chief municipal court judge; Frank “Buck” Wilder—alternate municipal court judge; Dustin Buttigieg—municipal court solicitor; Natalie Sundeen—municipal court public defender; Georgia Corrections Corp—municipal court probation office; Robert Melton—city attorney; Hofstadter & Associates—water & sewer engineers; GeoTechnical & Environmental Consultants—environmental engineers; Energy Economics Consulting (Mike Leverett)—city utility engineer; Mauldin & Jenkins—city financial auditors; Charles Grinstead CPA—city finanicial consultant.
Hall said Peters said that because court is moving to Alderman Hall she should be able to handle all courts so that an associate judge won’t be necessary. However, Hall said a judge should be appointed to fill in if needed. In response to a question as to whether Wilder could fill in as judge if needed, Hall said that although he is the judge who sees defendants within 24 hours to set bail or release or detain them, he isn’t an attorney and can’t be a judge in municipal court. Hall said she will post a request for proposals for a fill-in judge.
Council member Greg Goolsby asked if the city should retain an engineer other than Hofstadter to handle issues other than sewer and water. Hall said that Hofstadter & Associates has engineers who can handle whatever the city needs in addition to water and sewer.
As required by law, Forsyth set the qualifying fee to run for the office of mayor at 3 percent of the annual salary of $12,500 ($375) and the qualifying fee to run for a council member seat at 3 present of the annual salary of $10,045 ($301.35).