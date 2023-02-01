Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) board of directors held its annual planning retreat on Friday, Jan. 27 at LaQuinta Inn in Forsyth. The CVB welcomed three new board members at the meeting: Melvin Lawrence, Brandie Starr and Paige Bryson. The three were sworn in as board members by Forsyth city attorney Bobby Melton.
Lawrence replaces John Howard as the city council appointee to the CVB board. He has served on city council for over a decade. Starr and Bryson replace Amy Knight and Kerri Swearingen, who fulfilled the terms of their appointment to the board, as board appointees representing retail business in Forsyth.
Starr owns and operates Branded Starr Trading Post & Western Boutique at 25 W. Johnston Street on the square. In addition to boots, purses, western-style clothing and other accessories, Branded Starr also sells organically raised beef, lamb and pork from Starr’s family farm in Lamar County.
Bryson owns and operates Hometown Boutique at 51 W. Johnston Street, just off the square. Hometown Boutique features apparel and accessories, including jewelry. Bryson is a native of Monroe County.
Other members of the CVB board who attended the planning retreat were hoteliers Navid Kapadia and Sunny Patel, retired restauranteur Helen Walker and CVB executive director Gilda Stanbery. Board members not in attendance were restauranteur Alondra Ochoa, convenience store/ gas station/ restaurant owner Tushar Patel and business owner Brandon Ogletree.
Walker was elected chair of the CVB board (replacing Howard); Starr was elected vice chair (replacing Walker); Kapadia was elected secretary-treasurer, a position he also held for the previous year. The officers along with Stanbery, comprise the executive committee of the CVB.
Forsyth CVB was created by the Georgia legislature in about 2015 at the request of the city of Forsyth to promote tourism, including marketing existing businesses, facilities, events and attractions; to foster partnerships and economic growth; and to be the primary point of contact for visitors. It is funded through the city’s hotel/motel tax and receives 40 percent of the tax collected by Forsyth’s 14 hotel/motels, KOA campground and other short term rentals. The city receives the other 60 percent of the tax, which has been 5 percent but has been approved by the legislature to be raised as high as 8 percent.
Stanbery reported that revenue from the hotel/motel tax has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the CVB is poised to catch up on some projects it had put on hold, like refurbishing a Welcome Center. Stanbery will speak to city council on Feb. 6 to help it decide how to set an increased hotel/motel tax rate. Kapadia said it is important that council understand the tax, including aspects such as that law enforcement officers coming for training at the Georgia Public Safety Complex in Forsyth are exempt from the tax.
Stanbery said the CVB and its partners encourage those visiting GPSTC and Department of Corrections headquarters for training and assignments to patronize restaurants and other local businesses in Forsyth rather than going to Macon so that they contribute to the local economy even though they are exempt from the hotel/motel tax. Educating hotel desk clerks, service personnel at restaurants and others who have personal contact with visitors about resources available in the Forsyth area is essential to growing the tourism economy.