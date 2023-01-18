Forsyth Downtown Development Authority/Main Street elected its leadership for 2023 at its Jan. 9 meeting. Kerri Swearingen will continue as chair with Nichole Brewer as vice chair and Glenn Watson as secretary-treasurer. Board members Eric Thomas and Julius Stroud were also present at the meeting; Brewer didn’t attend. Stroud was appointed to the board as city council representative, replacing Greg Goolsby, at the Jan. 3 council meeting.
There are two vacancies on the DDA/Main Street board. Denise Buff, who was vice chair, resigned effective December, and Wes Cone resigned a few months earlier. The board discussed four possible recommendations, all individuals who operate businesses in Forsyth, to fill the two vacancies. Swearingen said she will contact the individuals and ask if they are willing to serve on the board. The board will make a recommendation to city council, which will make the appointments.
Swearingen discussed complaints about parking in downtown Forsyth.
“There’s some parking not utilized,” she said. “Signage is the key.”
The board discussed Main Street events for 2023, with Forsyth economic development director Cody Ellis leading the discussion because of the vacant position of Main Street director. He said the city approved a budget of $50,000, primarily to cover the Summer Concert Series and the event for 4th of July. Ellis cautioned that prices have increased for almost everything associated with the events, from fireworks to fees for bands and sound systems. He estimated costs for fireworks of at least $10,000 and the costs for the three concerts (May, June, August) at $20-30,000.
Ellis said Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce would like to partner with Main Street on events, especially the Fall events that overlap with Chamber traditions, like the Hometown Holidays parade and the Forsyth Tree Lighting.
In response to suggestions of a Food Truck Friday and adding food trucks to the Forsyth Farmers Market, Thomas said that as a downtown restaurant owner he hates food trucks. He said he is more supportive of food trucks if they are locally owned.
Stroud suggested that in the fall Main Street add a snow hill or an ice rink to one of its events, such as the New Year’s Eve ball drop.
Swearingen said that in 2022 Main Street tried to touch all music genres with its concerts and was successful enough to have the largest attendance ever. She suggested Main Street make one music event one with a DJ instead of a band and see what the attendance would be for a lower cost event. Thomas noted that they have to be careful to avoid a date when there is a University of Georgia football game if they want good attendance. Ellis said he would check about licensing requirements to include a UGA game on a big TV during an event.
In response to a question of how Main Street events affect downtown businesses, Thomas said that in the four years he has owned Jonah’s on Johnston, COVID has made the years so different that it is hard for him to make comparisons. He said the evenings after the Hometown Holidays parade and the Tree Lighting have been the busiest at his restaurant. Swearingen noted that over 2,000 people visited Forsyth for the 2022 Halloween event, which was the biggest to date.
In other business, Ellis said Main Street awarded about $10,000 in downtown façade grants during 2022 and has funds to begin awarding 2023 grants.
With Stroud abstaining because he was just appointed to the board, DDA/ Main Street didn’t have a quorum to approve minutes or financial reports and continued these items to its Feb. 14 meeting.