As required under the city’s charter Forsyth City Council addressed appointments to the city’s various boards during its first meeting of the year on Jan. 3. City manager Janice Hall provided council members with a list of citizens serving on the boards and noted those whose appointments expired at the end of 2022.
Hall had attempted to contact board members whose terms had expired to determine whether they wished to be reappointed. Beginning with the Planning & Zoning Commission, she said that only Hal Clarke’s appointment had expired and he wished to be reappointed. Council reappointed Clarke unanimously.
There is also a vacant seat on the Planning & Zoning Commission with a term not expiring until December 2025. Hall said the seat has been vacant since council increased the size of the board from five to seven members. Council decided to delay filling the vacancy until its next meeting on Jan. 17.
In addition to Clarke, members of the Planning & Zoning Commission, which also functions as Forsyth’s Design & Review Board, are Martin Presley, Phillip English, Steve Coleman, Jennie Caldwell and Kathy Rowland. To be on the board, persons must either live in Forsyth or be owners/operators of businesses within Forsyth city limits and live in Monroe County. Terms are for five years.
The next item the board addressed was the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), which has four-year terms. The DDA board also functions as Forsyth’s Main Street board. Members must be taxpayers in the city or owners/operators of businesses within the downtown development area and taxpayers in Monroe County. There is also one council member appointed to the board.
Greg Goolsby, the council member previously appointed to the DDA board, nominated Julius Stroud to succeed him. Stroud accepted and was appointed. The terms of Kerri Swearingen and Eric Thomas expired in December; Hall said Swearingen asked to be reappointed but she hadn’t heard from Thomas. Council reappointed Swearingen and Thomas.
Hall said Denise Buff, whose term expires in December 2025 resigned, and Wes Cone, whose term expires in December 2023, had resigned earlier in the year, leaving two vacancies on the seven-member board.
“It’s a very important board,” said Goolsby. “And it’s especially important now with the position of Main Street director vacant.”
However, council elected to delay filling the two vacant positions until its Jan. 17 meeting. In addition to Swearingen and Thomas, other members of the DDA/Main Street board are downtown business owners Nichole Brewer and Glenn Watson.
As Hall directed council to move on to the Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) board, she reminded council that at its fall retreat she had recommended that council members rotate their positions on city boards in order to become more aware of the activities of the different boards. Council member John Howard was the current council member appointed to the CVB board and the chair of the CVB board.
“I’m flexible either way,” said Howard, indicating that he was willing to continue serving on the CVB board or to defer the position to another council member. “If no one else wants it I have to stay, but we harp on certain people staying on boards and we have to practice what we preach.”
Council member Melvin Lawrence said he will replace Howard on the CVB board, and his appointment was approved.
Amy Knight and Kerri Swearingen, whose terms on the CVB board expired December 2022, did not want to be reappointed. Gilda Stanbery, executive director of Forsyth CVB, sent about 60 letters to people eligible to serve and received several responses from individuals willing to be on the CVB board. At its December meeting board members discussed those responses and recommended Brandie Starr of Branded Starr Western Boutique and Paige Darden of Hometown Treasures Boutique for the board. Council approved those recommendations.
Other members of the CVB board are Sunny Patel, Navid Kapadia, Alondra Ochoa, Helen Walker, Tushar Patel and Brandon Ogletree. Members of the CVB board are required by its charter to represent various segments of the tourism industry, including hotel, restaurant and retail, plus two at-large members and a council member.
Addressing Forsyth’s Housing Authority board, Hall said council member Chris Hewett wants to resign from the Housing Authority after being appointed to serve on Monroe County Hospital Board as part of the LOST negotiations agreement with Monroe County. Hewett also resigned from Forsyth’s Tree Board.
Council member Julius Stroud was appointed to the Housing Authority board after city attorney Bobby Melton said there would not be a conflict of interest with Stroud’s wife, Yvonne Stroud, also serving on the Housing Authority board.
“You have an awesome opportunity to address some issues that council has discussed,” said Goolsby.
In addition to Yvonne Stroud, members of the Housing Authority board are Jane Pennington and Dana Lynch. Freda White’s term expired May 1, 2022; Hall said she has had no response from White as to whether she wishes to be reappointed but that there is no set number of people designated for the Housing Authority board, which is appointed by the mayor. Terms on the Housing Authority, which encompasses Forsyth and up to 10 miles outside the city limits, are five years.
Forsyth’s Tree Board has no terms of appointment for its members and no set number of members. Hewitt had said at the December council meeting that he wished to resign but indicated at the Jan. 3 meeting that he was willing to stay on the Tree Board. Michael Glisson is chair. Other members are Ron Shipman, Lamar Russell, Nancy Brunson, Alan Baswell, Bill Waldrep, Ricky Shannon and Mike Dodd.
Council member Julius Stroud asked what the Tree Board does, and Mayor Eric Wilson said it organizes activities for Arbor Day, making sure Forsyth continues to meet requirements as a Tree City USA, puts on an annual Golf Tournament, gives away seedlings to the public, advises the city on pruning and taking down trees and plants trees on city property. Hall said the Tree Board planted trees in Forsyth’s Park Circle Park, an arboretum, and cares for the park. She said the Tree Board recommends types of trees for the city to plant and Glisson is currently working with her on replanting trees on W. Johnston Street.
For other boards to which Forsyth appoints a representative, Greg Goolsby has been appointed to Monroe County Development Authority as part of the agreement with Monroe County at the end of 2022 on division of the LOST tax revenue. Mike Dodd is Forsyth’s representative on the Golf Board; Melvin Lawrence is on the Chamber of Commerce board; Wilson and Hewett are on Monroe County Health Board; Ralph Bass is on the Library Board; Rosalyn Hardback is on the Elections Board. Council voted to keep Eric Wilson and Dick Bazemore are on the Regional Commission Board and to replace Lawrence with Mike Dodd as an associate member of the Regional Commission Board.