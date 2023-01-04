The James Webb Space Telescope took just thirty days to travel one million miles to its place in the heavens. NASA says the observatory will have enough fuel for at least 10 years of operations but will possibly last twenty. It took over 30 years and $10 billion to build. Will Barnes, of Forsyth, who had a hand in the telescope’s early construction phases, said the telescope was originally supposed to take only three years to complete construction of the most powerful space-based telescope, but after all, it was a project involving 14 different governments.
Barnes, now a local contractor and owner of Old Oak Renovations was a student at the aviation campus at Middle Georgia College in Eastman working to get a certificate for aircraft structures maintenance in 2008. After his studies were completed, he was hired as an intern to work on the James Webb project. Along with fellow student Jeb Staples, he worked on heat-deflecting baffles for the telescope using original blueprints provided by a NASA contractor. The thermal baffles were made of carbon fiber and fiberglass and kept heat away from the internal components of the telescope. They were around 3 feet by 4 feet by 3 inches thick and used for testing and trials. They worked on the project for around 9 months.
Barnes later went into the U.S. Air Force, serving 4 years in regular service as a staff sergeant and two more years in the reserves. After his service, he went to work for Lockheed Martin and Robins Air Force Base. He later went out to Utah for about 10 years then came back last year to Robins as an aircraft structures mechanic and moved his way up into supervision.
But it got to the point where his position was more stressful than it was worth, and now he feels very comfortable in his current job which is remodeling homes in Forsyth in business with his new bride, the former Lindsey Childs. Lindsey is an interior decorator who owns Navy & Gray Designs located on the Square at 17 North Lee Street. Barnes said he currently does a lot of the labor in his new business, but his goal is to get into a more supervisory position and hire crews to help.
Barnes grew up around builders and began his education in construction work at an early age. His father spent 32 years in the military and was always involved in home projects and his great-grandfather was a contractor. He is currently working on his master’s degree through Western Governors University, a private online school.
He was living in downtown Macon until a few months ago when he moved to Forsyth to be near Lindsey and her two children who are students at TG Scott. They were married just this month.
At the age of 38, Will Barnes is just starting out in a new life with a new wife, a new family, and a new career. He plans to go a long way. Maybe even a million miles.