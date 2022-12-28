Forsyth held a reception to recognize the retirement of Steve Jones prior to its city council meeting on Monday, Dec. 19. Jones was celebrating his retirement after working for the city for 37 years. Many of his family members, friends and co-workers attended the reception to wish him well, including at least five of his siblings.
Jones has headed the city’s street and cemetery departments since at least 2011. Mayor Eric Wilson noted that Jones began working for Forsyth in 1985, on Wilson’s 13th birthday, long before Wilson came to call Forsyth home. Wilson said that Jones began his tenure with the city of Forsyth as a garbage worker, picking up cans from the streets. He was promoted to driving the garbage truck and to operating the street sweeper. By 2011 he was supervisor over the cemetery workers and the street department.
Wilson said that in 2018, with the retirement of long-time city department head Alvin Randall, Jones was asked to become Forsyth’s director of Public Works but declined the position. He has continued to supervise the city workers who daily work to keep Forsyth’s streets clean and safe. He has worked with Forsyth’s initiatives to improve and increase its sidewalks.
Jones has worked quietly and faithfully to get things done.
“Thank you for your service to Forsyth!” said Wilson.