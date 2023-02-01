Registration is open for the annual Forsythia 5K road race, and there are a few changes this year. The race will be run the Saturday before the 2023 Forsythia Festival on March 4. Race Day registration will open at 7 a.m., and the start time is 8 a.m. Runners will have a new course for the 3.1-mile race this year.
The race, which is sponsored by Volume Chevrolet, will begin at Forsyth United Methodist Church on W. Johnston Street. It will travel down West Johnston to Country Club Drive. Going north on Country Club Drive, it will continue on Hillsdale Road, take a right on Ensign Road, then another right on Indian Springs Drive. The route follows Indian Springs Drive back to W. Johnston, with a left turn for a quick sprint back to Forsyth UMC. The new route was mapped by Nick Morgan of Forsyth Monroe County Board of Directors.
Registration for the Forsythia 5K is $25 through Feb. 20 and $30 from Feb. 21-March 3. Registration by Feb. 20 guarantees a T-shirt and swag bag.