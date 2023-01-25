Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau and 1823 Artisan Guild have teamed up for the second year to bring the Forsyth Fox Trot as a pre-Forsythia Festival event. Last year the auction raised $1,100 through the sales of artist-created foxes to purchase supplies for the Monroe County Animal Services shelter.
To get started, pick up a wooden fox from the 1823 Artisan Guild at 30E Main Street, between Feb. 6-11 and 11a.m.-4 p.m. Design, create, & paint your foxy friend keeping the Forsythia Festival, Forsyth, and FUN in mind. You're limited only by your imagination and a couple of rules: No political messages, propaganda or inappropriate content. There is NO charge to participate. Foxes are in limited supply,
To have your decorated fox considered for promotional photos, bring your fabulous fox to the 1823 Artisan Gallery between 11am-4pm, no later than Feb. 25. All entries are due by 4 pm, March 1. For questions, call 478-993-1823 or 478-974-1460.
Sign your name on the lower back using a black Sharpie pen, along with the name of your fox and “2023.” Seal your fox with a clear sealant after painting.
Each fabulous fox entered will be judged by popular vote between March 3-9. Prizes will be awarded, and a silent auction held. All foxes are the property of the 1823 Artisan Guild until purchased. All proceeds from the silent auction go to purchase supplies in support of the Monroe County Animal Services. Any fox not purchased during the silent auction, will be sold at the Gallery.