With the start of the new year Garden Hill Baptist Church welcomed a new pastor, Bill Thigpen and his wife Johnetta. Bill had retired from his pastorate at Lake Oconee Baptist Church on May 8, 2022 and wasn’t really looking for another position, but apparently God had other plans.
Bill saw Garden Hill’s advertisement for a pastor on the Southern Baptist Convention website and decided to apply. He interviewed three times and preached three sermons, but didn’t become the pastor. However, Bill and Johnetta felt so comfortable at Garden Hill that they attended the church each Sunday for about the next three months. When a member reached out and asked if he would like to become pastor, he accepted.
“We got to know everyone and felt the love. It drew us to them,” said Johnetta, “We can feel the difference. They want to be in church; they come because they want to, not because they feel they have to.”
Bill has been a pastor for 50 years. He and Johnetta have been married for 28 years. Bill grew up in Louisville, a small town south of Augusta; he pastored his home church for 9 1/2 years. Then he became the pastor at what is now Riddleville Baptist, about 20 miles away. He was then at Toomsboro Baptist Church for 5 1/2 years and retired from there. He has also served in the U.S. military, and he and Johnetta both retired from Walmart.
Bill headed to Lake Oconee Baptist Chapel as worship leader and music minister, then became pastor after five months. He served there through the disruptions of covid restrictions and saw three prominent members pass away because of covid within one 30-day time period.
Johnetta grew up in Chicago and later moved to Alabama, where she met Bill. They each have three children and together have 15 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. They've lived in several different states, from Illinois to Alabama. The Thigpens bought a new home in Social Circle two years ago so aren’t planning to move to Monroe County; but they say the 40-minute drive is well worth it for the church family they have found at Garden Hill. They said that sermons often become more like Bible studies because the congregation interacts with the preacher and one another, asking questions and sharing insights.
“It’s a small church but it’s big in heart,” said Johnetta. “It’s a loving, giving church within a church. It’s good people who never meet a stranger.”
Bill said his vision for Garden Hill is for it to continue to grow spiritually so that all who come enjoy coming to church to worship and to fellowship with each other. He said in church fellowship, when one hurts, all hurt and when one cries for joy, all cry.
“I want to bring the church together, young and old. We need to interact,” said Bill.
Music is an important part of his ministry. He enjoys using hymnals and traditional church music. He is comfortable with children walking around during his sermon or sitting by the pulpit.
This Sunday, on Jan. 29, Garden Hill Baptist Church will have a 5th Sunday Singing and dinner on the grounds. The worship service/singing will follow a 10 a.m. Sunday school, and dinner will follow the Singing. All are invited to enjoy the service and meet the new pastor.