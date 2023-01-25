Harry Hall & Rhonda Clater

Hall is pictured with Rotarian Rhonda Clater.

Harry Hall spoke to the Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club on Dec. 1 about successful project management. Hall is a speaker, teacher, author and blogger specializing in risk management for projects and programs, helping companies save money and deliver projects faster. He and his wife, Sherri, moved to Monroe County in 1992. After working for Georgia Farm bureau Mutual Insurance Company, IKON Financial Services and General Electric, he started his consulting business, the Project Risk Coach in 2016. Hall is a UGA grad and is a certified Project Management Professional and a Project Risk Management Professional. 