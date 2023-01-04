Monroe Countian Joe Evans was keynote speaker at the Gordon State College fall commencement morning ceremony on Dec. 16. It recognized students receiving baccalaureate and associate degrees from the School of Business, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences. Students graduating from the School of Nursing, Health & Natural Sciences and the School of Education, Mathematics & Applied Sciences received their degrees in an afternoon ceremony. Altogether 249 degrees were awarded to 236 graduates.
Evans is a retired chairman of State Bank Financial Corporation and State Bank and Trust Company (SB&T) He served as chief executive officer of State Bank Financial Corporation and SB&T, which he co-founded in 2009. Evans continues to serve on the Cadence Bank board of directors.
Prior to founding State Bank, Evans was chairman, president and chief executive officer of Flag Financial Corporation from 2002 until its acquisition by RBC Centura Bank in 2006. He served as president and chief executive officer of Bank Corporation of Georgia from 1984 until it was acquired in 1997 by Century South Banks, Inc., and later as president and CEO of Century South Banks, Inc. until it was acquired in 2001 by BB&T.
In 2018, Evans was the recipient of the American Banker Lifetime Achievement Award. He serves on the board of directors of Southern Trust Insurance Company and is a member of Rotary Club of Atlanta and the Buckhead Coalition, of which he has previously served as its Chair.
A native of Smarr, Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Georgia Tech, serves on and previously chaired the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Tech Foundation and the Advisory Board of the Scheller College of Business. He is a former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association.
Evans shared a poem titled “Blind Men and an Elephant” by John Godfrey Saxe that encourages awareness of different perspectives.
“Despite our individual limitations and differences, it is possible for people to collaborate and work together with our equally blind neighbors. I think that being intentional about diversity is a key to seeing the elephant clearer,” Evans said. “The tenacity you have showed to get here will serve you well wherever you go.”
Founded in 1852, Gordon State College is a member of the University System of Georgia. GSC offers 11 four-year degrees and 16 associate-level degrees, which includes multiple baccalaureate pathways for students. Gordon has an enrollment of over 3,000 students.
Information provided by Karolina Philmon, marketing manager, Gordon State College