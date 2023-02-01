Bolingbroke seems to attract a certain kind of people – friendly, unique, and interested in history. John Hart, Bolingbroke’s (un)official master barber, is one of those certain kinds. Probably because of his friendly smile, John is immediately likeable, unpretentious, and laid back.
I’ve stopped in several times (to talk, not for a cut) over the past few months but last month, when I arrived to talk, John was reading a copy of the Monroe County Reporter (smart man) and laughed at the “blotter report” of all the people who get pulled over and charged with some kind of moving violation(s). Then, he started talking about what he sees along the short stretch of Hwy 41 in front of his shop – a vehicle chase, a semi-trailer stuck on the railroad crossing (on Klopfer Road at Hwy 41), and the traffic when an accident occurs out on I-75.
The first time I entered Hart’s Barber Shop, I thought I’d walked into a man-cave disguised as a barber shop. I asked John about all the personal memorabilia he has. He laughed and said that most of it was stuff his wife told him to get out of the house. No better place to store it than at your office/business/man-cave. So, to the shop it went – stuff that tells the story of who John is.
He has some historical artifacts – arrowhead points, old maps, and old photos; baseball cards of yesteryear heroes – Pete Rose, Doc Ellis, and others; a Chuck Yeager autographed photo of his Bell X-1 (the plane Yeager flew to become the first person to break the speed of sound); and an excellent music selection of CD’s and signed posters.
Music is very much a part of John Hart. His father was a sound engineer for Capricorn Records back in the heyday of Southern Rock. Hart hung out and met many of those musicians and became one himself. He started playing guitar around age 11 and never stopped. He fondly talks about his years as a full time musician, playing lead guitar for various bands.
John, and cohort musicians from Perry, formed the band Gypsy Train (GT) which put out several albums and toured the Southeast music circuit for a number of years – music festivals, small venue theaters, and was the opening band for groups such as .38 Special. GT played rock’n’roll and Southern Rock. They turned down a number of album deals because they wanted to “do their own thing” not what someone told them to. GT broke up in the late 1990’s.
Hart has been a part of the Macon/middle Georgia music scene for a number of years. He was one of the original founders of Bragg Jam. Hart and Brax Bragg were good friends having gone to Stratford Academy together. When Brax and his brother were killed in a car accident, a group of local musicians (including Hart) got together for a music tribute to the deceased brothers. After that first year, the idea of an annual music festival took off. Bragg Jam is the largest music festival in Macon with a mission to create, support, and promote live music.
Each of us is the sum of all the experiences we have during our lives to include experiences of our ancestors. What, how can that be? What our ancestors did (their occupations, travels, etc.), and their experiences, often influence and guide future generations. That describes Hart. He fully embraces his ancestors and what they did generations ago. He knows and talks about his great-great-great-great grandfathers (five generations back) where they lived (Jones, Monroe, and Bibb Counties), occupations, and where they’re buried.
For example, John’s great-greats came to central Georgia shortly after the Revolutionary War. And his great-grandfather started Hart’s Mortuary in Macon in the late 1890’s. At the same time, his great-great uncle went into banking and owned the Hart Loan & Trust Building at the corner of Cotton and 2nd Street. (The building is still standing but with a different name.)
When the Depression hit, many banks went out of business, to include Hart Loan & Trust, but people kept dying; so the mortuary flourished. A hundred years later, John found himself working in the mortuary business. (Not at Hart’s, which was sold in the 1980’s. The name remains but it’s no longer in the family.)
After several years at a funeral home, Hart made yet another career change and went into landscaping. Then, he heard about a program at Central Georgia Tech that encouraged people to apply for a scholarship to train for a new profession. Sounded good – get paid to get licensed in a profession. Hart applied and was accepted. Then he had to decide what to study. Even though he’d never cut hair in his life, he picked barbering. As they say – the rest is history. He’s been cutting hair for 12 years now, mostly in various barbershops around Macon.
About two years ago, Hart decided it was time to open his own shop and began looking around. He happened to stop in at Hayslip’s to inquire about space for lease. Turns out, space was available and Hart’s Barber Shop opened in August 2021. John couldn’t be happier about the success of his business.
Hart’s Barber Shop is located at 6183 Old Dixie Hwy, Bolingbroke (same building as Hayslip’s Flea Market). Business hours are Monday 1–5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Phone number: 478-703-3244.
He doesn’t take appointments; it’s first come first served, though there’s seldom a wait. If you work late, and can’t get there before 5 p.m., let him know and he’ll stay until you arrive. Happy cuts!
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.