John Wesley and Mamie Josey of Forsyth will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Jan. 7, 2023.
The Joseys were married at the Monroe County Courthouse on Jan. 7, 1950 by Judge W.M. Clark. They have lived in Monroe County all of their lives.
The couple has eight children: Mable Josey, Mamie J. Cook, Johnnie J. Sylvain, Barbara J. Shannon, John Wesley Josey Jr., Beverly J. Stanley, Alethria Josey and Anthony Jones. They have 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
The Joseys are members of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, where Rev. Cleveland Jarrell is their pastor.