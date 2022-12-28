If you had to select only two seeds to attract the most species of birds to your winter bird feeders, which would you select? With so many seeds to choose from, this might seem to be an impossible task. Fortunately, you do not have to spend a lot of time and money trying to arrive at the correct answer.
For years, wildlife enthusiasts have experimented with a plethora of seeds. While all of these seeds will attract birds, only a handful have proven to be superior to all others. As you might imagine, what works best depends on where you live and the species of birds that inhabit your corner of the world. The recommendations that I am going to share with you are based on what I have learned work best in my Monroe County backyard.
Research conducted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service decades ago found that two seeds – white proso millet and black oil sunflower seeds attract the greatest variety of birds. I have found such is also the case in my yard. Black oil sunflower seeds are the favorite of the greatest variety of birds. This list includes the names of around 40 of birds. Many of these species regularly visit Monroe County seed feeders. More than likely you are familiar with most of them.
Both house and purple finches eat sunflower seeds. The house finch has become a permanent resident locally. The purple finch is a winter visitor. They were once seen far more often than they are nowadays. However, some purple finches can be seen here each winter.
Although the American goldfinch in also seen locally throughout the year, they are most often spotted during the winter when they form large flocks and move about searching for food.
The Carolina chickadee, tufted titmouse and brown-headed nuthatch are permanent residents that dine on black oil sunflower seeds.
In those years when increased numbers of red-breasted nuthatches and pine siskins invade Georgia, they too flock to sunflower seeds.
Woodpeckers also dine on sunflower seeds. In some parts of the state and country, red-bellied, downy, hairy and redheaded woodpeckers all eat sunflower seeds. However, the only woodpecker that feeds on sunflower seeds in my yard is the red-bellied.
Cardinals relish sunflower seeds. During the winter months they are among the first birds to arrive at my backyard seed diner. They are also the last bird to leave at the end of the day. As the light dims, the bright red plumage of the males seems to glow.
The list of some of the other birds that will eat sunflower seeds includes brown-headed nuthatches, common grackles, red-winged blackbirds, American crows and blue jays.
Shiny, round white proso seeds are by far the favorite food of the chipping sparrow. Chipping sparrows are permanent residents. They often go unnoticed in our yards until winter when they form flocks than can number 50 or more. At this time of the year they are, by far, the most common feeder bird that I see at my feeders.
However, I have learned that if I closely scan all of the individual sparrows feeding in my yard, I am apt to spot other more uncommonly seen sparrows, such as the white-throated, song and fox. The winter is the only time of the year I see these feathered gems.
The dark-eyed junco is a winter resident in Monroe County. Fortunately, for us, they will feed on millet alongside sparrows.
Other birds that dine on white millet are mourning doves, Eurasian collared-doves, eastern towhee and brown-headed cowbirds. Surprisingly, cardinals are also quite fond of white millet.
All told, these two seeds will attract more birds than any other seeds you can offer to the 25-plus species of birds that regularly visit seed feeders in the Peach State.
These seeds can be mixed together or fed separately. I personally prefer to offer them to the birds in separate feeders. Also, I have found that many of the birds that eat white millet prefer to do so on the ground. Consequently, I scatter white millet around the base of my feeders and alongside nearby shrubs; that seems to increase the number of birds that use it.
I should mention that black oil sunflower seeds can be found in any outlet that sells birdseed. However, very few stores sell white millet. However, it is sold in 50-pound bags at Forsyth Feed and Seed and The Bird Store on Zebulon Road in Macon.
If you do not want to store that much seed, your only alternative is to purchase a premium blend of wild birdseed that contains high percentages of both black oil sunflower and white millet seeds. Such blends are also difficult to find. Most mixed seed blends contain large amounts of grains such as wheat, sorghum and other seeds. Since they are not preferred by our feeder birds they often end up rotting on the ground below our feeders.
I personally prefer to store my seed in large metal trashcans. You will have to decide what works best for you.
