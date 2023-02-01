On Jan. 17 H & H Timberlands signed an agreement with the city of Forsyth whereby H & H will construct an approximately $3 million sewer system on 1,630 acres of land that it owns and subsequently deed the sewer system to Forsyth to operate and maintain along with easements across its property needed to operate and service the sewer system.
H & H had previously proposed this agreement to Forsyth, and the two entities worked on a legal document reflecting it until both were satisfied with the details. At the request of H & H, Forsyth annexed the parcels of land that add up to about 1,630 acres a year and a half ago, causing the acreage of the city of Forsyth to grow about 1/3 larger than it was before the annexation.
H & H requested annexation in order to have access to water service from Forsyth since Monroe County was unable to provide enough water for development and growth on the property. To reach its marketing potential, the property also needs sewerage, and the owners implemented the agreement to build it themselves in order to accelerate to be able to offer sewer much more quickly than waiting for Forsyth to build lines.
The owners of the property are Tye Hanna and Ken Hurt. Hanna spoke to Forsyth Monroe County Kiwanis Club on Jan. 24 to share information about the planned development of the property, which runs along I-75 from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center to about a mile north of Johnstonville Road.
Hanna explained that he and Hurt are H & H Timberlands; they own the property as individuals, not as a corporation. Hanna is originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and Hurt is from Barnesville. They bought the 1,630 acres in about six different transactions, making the first purchase in 2004.
“We are not developers,” said Hanna. “We have been in consumer finance for the last 25 years.”
Hanna said that as soon as the sewer agreement was signed by the city, he met with the engineering team that will determine all the details of what is needed and then put the project out for bids. He expects to break ground on the $3 million project toward the last quarter of 2023 or early in the first quarter of 2024.
“We are very excited to work with the city,” Hanna told Forsyth council. “We expect to make the city proud.”
Hanna said he is marketing the property as 51 miles from the Atlanta airport, 195 miles from the Savannah ports and 23 miles from downtown Macon. He said there is a phenomenal workforce available 30-45 minutes from Forsyth. When developed, the property should add $1-2 billion to the local economy and should add $21 million/year to the property tax revenue.
Hanna envisions a residential, commercial and industrial mix in the development of the property, but he emphasized that he won’t be developing the property himself, he will be selling property to various developers. He said he has had about a half-dozen concept plans presented to him, but so far he hasn’t felt they were the right fit. He is seeing the property values increase. Hanna said Forsyth will primarily benefit by selling utilities on the property, including electricity, water and sewer.
Asked at Kiwanis what type of development he anticipates, Hanna said he sees outparcels near the interstate leaning toward restaurants, shopping and stores like Home Depot and Costco. He said he would like to see mid-level manufacturing, like Anderson Windows, and technology.
Hanna said he frequently hears, “We don’t want to be Henry County,” but he doesn’t see that happening. He said Henry County’s population is almost 10 times that of Monroe County, 250,000 compared to 30,000, with the population of McDonough alone being 27,000, which has brought development on all four sides to create a congested circle.
Hanna said H & H owns some parcels that weren’t annexed into the city. Plans are to sell them for residential development. He said the average home in Monroe County now is $300,000 and the average property tax is $3,000, which means the city and county are losing money with every new family that has two children.
“We want to do this the right way,” he said. “We haven’t done anything this size and are going to take it slow.”
He said he has turned down five or six proposals for parcels. He would like to market the property in 200-300 acre tracts. When asked if he would like another exit off I-75, Hanna said certainly but that is a question for the Department of Transportation when the time is right.
He said he doesn’t plan to grade the property until it is mostly flat like the property being developed at I-75/Highway 36 in Butts-Spalding County.
“This property doesn’t lay that way,” said Hanna. “Some of it is goat country. I like the way it lies.”