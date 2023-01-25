Dr. Tom Perry and Bob Harris of the Forsyth/Monroe County Kiwanis Club were honored by their Georgia Kiwanis Division on Saturday, Jan. 21 for 86 combined years of service across the county.
Perry has completed 47 years as a Kiwanian, and Harris has completed 39 years. Both received the Governor’s Leadership Medallion at the Georgia Kiwanis Division Nine Rally on Saturday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon.
Kiwanis Governor Daryl Gumz presented the awards along with Division Nine Lieutenant Governor Jim David. The award recognizes Kiwanians who have served as members and officers of local Kiwanis clubs for many years. It also recognizes local projects and community activities in which the honored Kiwanians have served or led.
The Forsyth/Monroe County Kiwanis Club was founded in 1969 and is the largest club in Division Nine, as well as ranking among the top 20 clubs in membership across Georgia.
Jonathan Adams, president of the Forsyth/Monroe Kiwanis Club, thanked state Kiwanians for recognizing Perry and Harris for outstanding service to children and the community for more than four decades.
“Tom and Bob have been strong leaders in their service and role models for what Kiwanis stands for in its international role of supporting children,” he said. “It is an honor to serve with these two men and to be able to recognize their work over these many years.”
Perry is well known from his career as a local optometrist for many years. He has served as president of the local Kiwanis club as well as vice-president and as a member of the board of directors.
He also is recognized for his work with youth sports and was co-chairman of the original Kiwanis committee that started T-ball within the county. Perry estimates that he has coached 75 youth sports teams in various sports and leagues over the years. He also served as the first chairman of the Monroe County Recreation Department board.
Perry has led local community programs, including Beautify Forsyth and has coordinated fund-raising projects for Kiwanis across the years.
Harris has held every office within the local Kiwanis club. He currently is the longest-serving T-ball coach in Monroe County. He has a special interest in the Key Club of Mary Persons High School, where he has served as club liaison for many years.
Other community service roles by Harris include being an officer and on the board of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, on the board of directors of the University of Georgia Alumni Association, and He has been co-statistician for the Mary Persons’ football team since 1991.
Currently Harris serves on the board of the Gordon State College Foundation, and he began a two-year term as president of the foundation in 2022.
Joe Thompson of Forsyth is the secretary for the Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club.