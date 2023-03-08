The Leadership Monroe Class of 2023 met at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 2 to pick up litter around downtown Forsyth. The motivation was to make downtown Forsyth look its best for all of those who will visit it during Forsythia Festival on March 11 & 12 as well as during pre-Festival events on Saturday, March 4.
As well as the 10 members of the Leadership class, Dr. Tom Perry, chair of Beautify Forsyth; downtown businessman Lee Smith; Rebecca Stone, president/CEO of Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce; and Melissa Lee, operations director of the Chamber joined in the clean-up effort. In spite of starting under rainy skies, Perry said the group filled four trash bags, equating to 60 gallons of litter.
Stone commended the members of the Leadership class for being eager to volunteer and participate in activities to make the community better. She said the trash pickup is an example of the servant leadership that Leadership Monroe emphasizes.
Leadership Monroe Class is a commitment from September through May. Participants visit and learn about businesses, governments and other entities within Monroe County that provide resources for the county and also explore aspects of leadership.
The 2023 Leadership Class selected to assist Bulldog Blessings, a project of the Monroe County School System to provide necessities to students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Helping students be secure with necessities enables them to focus on learning and being students. The leadership class is selling raffle tickets for a cowhide rug donated by Branded Starr Boutique on the square in Forsyth. Drawing for the winner will be during the concert on the square on Friday, March 9. The Leadership class is also assisting the Chamber in various ways during the festival.
Perry encouraged all citizens to help keep Forsyth free of litter; he asked that all residents and businesses be sure to keep their own areas litter-free. He said Beautify Forsyth is in need of subdivision captains who will encourage regular litter pick-ups in their neighborhoods. He said Beautify Forsyth will be glad to assist by providing trash bags, pick-up sticks, etc. Call Perry at 478-994-5622 for more information.