Forsyth held its traditional Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 celebration on Monday, Jan. 16. Just after the courthouse clock chimed 12 noon, a march began from the square down Main Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and continued to Kynette United Methodist Church where Rev. Dee Sidney was the featured speaker for the day.
Following a prayer that “This is the day the Lord has made,” an urging to “celebrate, remember and reminisce” and a thank you to the Forsyth Police Department for stopping traffic and escorting the marchers, those walking hoisted signs and flags and followed the lead of Reginald Gantt. Gantt carried a megaphone and set the pace of the march to familiar spirituals as he continued singing throughout the march, which covered about a mile.
As the marchers arrived at Kynette UMC, they headed inside to the rapidly filling sanctuary to find a seat for the program. James Hogan, a member of the MLK Day Committee, welcomed those attending and said he was thankful for “each and every one of you.” He said the 2023 theme for the day is “cultivating a beloved community.” He said the MLK Day Committee is taking action on the theme by giving back to the youth of the community. He said the committee plans to offer a scholarship this year; an offering was collected during the program to help fund the scholarship.
After comments from Forsyth council member Melvin Lawrence and Forsyth Police Chief Woodrow Blue and a prayer by Dr. Barbara Reid, Rev. Dee Sidney, pastor of Greater Bethel Community Church in Jackson, delivered his message. He grew up in Monroe County and said that he was influenced by many of the pastors and other leaders in attendance at the MLK Day program.
“I am thankful to be in this sanctuary with so much history in Monroe County and thankful to be a product of Monroe County and to carry on its legacy,” said Sidney.
Sidney commended Forsyth’s new police chief, Woodrow Blue, as well as its former chief, Ben Ponder, who was also in attendance. He saluted the ministers, commissioners, business owners and other leaders in the community and the members of sororities who had joined together to attend the program.
Sidney said that King wrote in August 1963 that when we allow freedom to ring from every village, we speed up the day when all will join hands. He said that King inspired America and inspired people worldwide to take action.
Sidney said that nearly 60 years ago God sent King a dream. The Bible documents that God has many times used dreams to lead to action. One example was Joseph of the Old Testament, whose brothers sold him into slavery because of the dreams he told them. But God also used Joseph’s dreams to save him and make him a blessing to nations and to his own family. Sidney said God sent King, America’s drum major, a dream to save his people from social injustice.
“King was assassinated not because he had a dream but because he woke up and shared his views, including those on the economy and the war in Vietnam,” said Sidney. “People don’t want you to make your dream a reality.”
Sidney said that to move forward, we must be a people who build each other up to be what we are called to be, not a people who shoot each other and cut each other down. He said the problem today is that too many people can’t stand to see each other get ahead. If one gets a house, the other wants two houses; if one gets a Cadillac, the other wants a BMW.
“If I want peace, I have to become peace. Stop being a victim and become the victor; when I did I became victorious ,” said Sidney. “Black lives don’t matter unless they matter to us. Martin Luther King wasn’t political, he was spiritual.”
Sidney called for churches to get involved in their communities because godly people are needed as leaders. He talked about the messages in old hymns that are pertinent today, like “Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around,” “Oh what peace we often forfeit,” “We’ve got to carry it to the end” and “Life is worth the living just because …”
“They had power in their faith, and in their faith they found power,” he said of the ‘old church.’
Hymns were interspersed through the MLK Day celebration. Elliott Chambliss sang King’s favorite hymn, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.” Minister James Slaughter sang a medley of hymns while also accompanying himself on the keyboard.
After Rev. Clarence Thrower, pastor of Kynette UMC, gave the benediction, the program closed with everyone invited to join in singing the anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Members of the Monroe County MLK Day Committee are James Hogan, Linda Hampton, Charles Wilder Sr., Bernice Smith, Johnny White, Lewis Redding, Loraine Crawford, James Green, Aretha Neal-Thompson and Tamarkis Taylor.