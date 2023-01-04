Monroe County Farm Bureau (MCFB) member Melissa Mathis was recognized for chairing the state Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee the past year during the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Convention held Dec. 4-6 on Jekyll Island.
Mathis has served on the GFB Women’s Leadership Committee since 2019 representing the organization’s 5th District. As the 2022 committee chairman, Mathis sat on the GFB Board of Directors and worked to help county Farm Bureaus statewide promote Georgia agriculture. The committee works to teach children and consumers how farmers grow their food and increase their understanding of the importance of agriculture. The committee also equipped women across the state to engage with their local, state and national elected officials to discuss how legislation affects farms.
Mathis is an active member of the MCFB. She has chaired the MCFB Women’s Committee and served on the MCFB Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee since 2012. Mathis served several years as MCFB vice president and on the MCFB Legislative Committee. She currently serves as the MCFB treasurer.
Mathis and her husband, Bobby, raise beef cattle. They also operate Country Oaks Farm & Supply in Bolingbroke and Barnesville. The couple has two children, Jane and Copelan.
In addition to her Farm Bureau activities, Mathis volunteers with the Mary Persons FFA Alumni Association and the Monroe County 4-H program. Mathis is a member and bookkeeper for the Monroe County Cattlemen’s Association, a member of the Mid-Georgia Cattlemen’s Association and a member of the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association.