Miss & Mr. Forsythia Festival crowns 2023 royalty

The 2023 Miss and Mr. Forsythia Pageant was held at First Baptist Church Forsyth on Saturday, March 4. There were 84 contestants from Forsyth and surrounding counties, and the venue overflowed with supportive family and friends attending the event.
The Royalty crowned at the pageant will be represent their titles as official ambassadors of the Forsythia Festival on March 11-12 as well as taking part in community events over the next year. Each contestant received a bag full of prizes.
Lauren Ray coordinated the event and graciously shared pictures and information with the Reporter.