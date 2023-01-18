Culloden holds its 12th march & program
Culloden hosted activities to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday on Monday, Jan. 16 beginning with a march/parade through historic Cullloden at 9 a.m. The morning was chilly, but the sunshine was bright as the group sang traditional spirituals on the way to St. Phillip A.M.E. Church. Bobby Davison, deacon at Olive Grove Baptist Church in Roberta, was grand marshal for the parade.
The program at St. Phillip A.M.E. began with music and incorporated music throughout, with those attending invited to join the singing during much of the event. There were prayers of thanksgiving for being able to gather together to recognize the life and legacy of King, noting the destruction that nearby Spalding County had just suffered from storms just days before.
Rev. Rufus J. Whatley, who pastors several churches in the Monroe County area as well as serving the community in various other ways, welcomed everyone and opened with prayer. Marilyn Smith, coordinator of Culloden’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, read Psalm 106, verses 1-4: “Praise the Lord. Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever. 2 Who can proclaim the mighty acts of the Lord or fully declare his praise? 3 Blessed are those who act justly, who always do what is right. 4 Remember me, Lord, when you show favor to your people, come to my aid when you save them.”
“I am so glad to see some old faces and some new faces,” said Smith. “You are people who know how to show love and how to honor. You just have to show up and God will do the rest.”
She said she was appreciative that there were attendees from surrounding counties and cities. She said that all that was lacking was more youth, urging those who had lived through the 1960’s to tell the youth what they went through. She wants young people to know about what people did then, when it seemed the whole world was against them, to give them the opportunities they have now.
More talented vocalists led the congregation in singing, “Look Where He Brought Me From,” accentuated by clapping, “Amens” and dance-like movement. After a verse of “Jordan River” in response to a request, it was declared, “It’s preaching time,” and Rev. Cleveland Jarrell of Greater Friendship Baptist Church in Forsyth came to the pulpit as the keynote speaker.
“To God be the glory. He has done everything that needed to be done,” said Jarrell. “We thank God. We can’t live this Christian life without the Holy Spirit.”
Jarrell said there were great deeds accomplished by King but that great things are only accomplished through God.
“We’re all instruments in his hands,” said Jarrell.
He read Psalm 103, verses 1-5: “Bless the Lord, O my soul: And all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, And forget not all his benefits: Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; Who healeth all thy diseases; Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; Who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies; Who satisfieth thy mouth with good things; So that thy youth is renewed like the eagle’s.”
Jarrell asked how we can bless the Lord, someone who already has everything, and answered that it is the same way that children bless parents—by saying thank you and by living a good life that brings honor. Jarrell said that not only should we always remember what the Lord has done, we should also keep reminding children who are just learning what their elders know about God’s benefits.
Jarrell said that just like on a decent job, we don’t earn benefits from God, but it is up to us to take advantage of God’s benefits, including peace, joy, happiness and, especially, forgiveness. He said if not for God’s forgiveness hell would bust wide open from the crowds entering it.
Jarrell said that at 80 years old he knows what it was to pick cotton and to work for $1/day. He said that just like someone worked and sacrificed to change that, Jesus died to change the inevitable path of sin.
The congregation stood to sing “Jesus Loves Me,” and Rev. Michael Davis, pastor of St. Phillip A.M.E. prayed a benediction and invited everyone to breakfast in the fellowship hall where tables were decorated and food was served to continue the celebration.