Happy New Year! As we step into 2023 there are some programs being offered by Monroe County Family & Consumer Sciences Extension in 2023 that you should note on your calendar.
In January we will begin Walk the Extension on Mondays at noon. This will be an opportunity to take a 30-minute walk with other community members at the Extension Office and eat lunch together. On occasion I will provide brief nutrition educational information. It is an opportunity to share with me questions you have about diet and exercise as well.
On Jan. 31 we will kick off our Kids in the Kitchen virtual cooking class for the spring. This online cooking class is a collaboration with four UGA Extension agents in Georgia. Our recipes this spring will have us tasting dishes from around the world! There is a total of five sessions, once a month January through May.
On Feb. 3 couples in Monroe County will have the opportunity to attend an in-person cooking class, “In Celebration of Love and the Heart.” Since February is designated as American Hearth Month by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I will feature recipes from the American Heart Association and briefly share about nutrition and cardiovascular disease. The cost for this program is $25 per couple which will cover a full meal and dessert. Space is limited so register early!
In March couples will have an opportunity to enhance their relationship through a 4-week program called Elevate. This research-based program seeks to help couples grow together in their relationships through the development of practical skills known to improve and sustain healthy relationships. This is an excellent workshop for committed couples at any stage in their relationship.
Following on the heals of Elevate will be 'Kiss the Cook,' a virtual cooking class for couples. You can expect to enhance your knowledge of food safety, cooking skills, and healthy dietary patterns. It makes for a fun date night once a month!
In the second half of the year look for 'Rite Bite' Diabetes Cooking Classes. Dates for this program have yet to be determined but there will be at least one three-week offering of this course. In addition, keep an eye out for a new video blog and podcast during the second half of 2023.
For more information on all of these programs and events, contact the Extension Office at 478-994-7014 or stop by between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 484 Hwy 83 South in Forsyth, next to Hubbard Elementary on the second floor of the Hubbard Cultural Building.
Also find information through the new Monroe FACS of Life website: https://monroefacs.extension.uga.edu. This website has a monthly FACS of Life Calendar and blogs to help inform you and your family on a variety of non-biased, research-based solutions and cutting-edge knowledge on nutrition, health, safety, economic well-being, relationship skills, and positive development for individuals and families.
Follow our UGA Extension Monroe County Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/UGAExtensionMonroeCounty) for up to date information on all things happening through the UGA Extension in Monroe County.
Amanda Harner is the Monroe County UGA Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Agent.