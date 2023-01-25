The Monroe County Democratic Committee held its first Eggs and Issues Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the LaQuinta Inn. Participants enjoyed a breakfast catered by Her Majesty Catering and received greetings from the state party representative, Sara Todd.
Rep. Dr. James Beverly and Sen. Jason Esteves delivered information on the 2023 Legislative Session now in progress. Much discussion centered on the budget surplus and what it will mean for the citizens of Georgia. Emphasis was placed on how the interest alone on the $3 billion that is not allocated for refunds and raises for teachers and state employees could go a long way in funding expanded healthcare for the approximately 600,000 Georgians who have no health coverage. Expanding coverage would make Georgia an even greater place for doing business. Also of interest are discussions for workplace housing needs as new industries coming into Georgia with thousands of new jobs will create demand for affordable housing to serve the workforce needed in these areas of Georgia. Rep. Beverly and Sen. Estevez both emphasized the need to work on real issues for Georgians versus a focus on cultural partisan legislation.