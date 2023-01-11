Monroe County’s Moose Lodge #2424 donated seven cases of Tommy the Moose stuffed animals to Monroe County Emergency Services the first week of 2023. They are used by Emergency Services personnel when they encounter children on calls. Tommy the Moose can help a child cope with the anxiety and trauma of a situation.
The Moose Lodge is a fraternal organization dedicated to helping the community, especially children and the elderly. The local lodge has an abundance of activities to socialize, network and strengthen the community.