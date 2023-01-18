Men from New Providence Baptist Church took a 2023 Duck Hunt trip to the Outer Banks, N.C. on Jan. 9-12 and killed 45 ducks (buffleheads, blue bills, surf scoters and common mergansers). They also visited the Wright Brothers National Park and one of the tallest lighthouses in the U.S. (Cape Hatteras). They also took along a copy of their favorite newspaper, the Reporter, because you can’t hunt ducks without a fish wrapper. The men were Jim Bass, Craig Craddock, Jeff Stark, Caleb Miller, Casey Robinson, Bryan Hanson, Jay Fulcher and Cole McLaurin.