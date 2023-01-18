OKS Martial Arts and Fitness is celebrating two significant Black Belt graduations, Nick Brewster and Ryan Brewster. Nick, 17, achieved his 1st Degree Black Belt, and Ryan, 20, reached 2nd degree Black Belt. They are the sons of OKS Martial Arts owners, Sensei Michael Brewster and Cheryl.
“I’m super proud of these two and all they have accomplished so far,” said Brewster. “They’re my kids, so I’m definitely harder on them than everybody else, but they persevered and are making a fantastic career out of Martial Arts while impacting lives in a positive way!”
Nick Brewster achieved his 1st Degree Black Belt after training for over 15 years, starting in the Mighty Mite 3-6-year-old class when he was 2 1/2. He is an Instructor at OKS with tons of energy, an expert at creating fun drills for the students and a key member of the Leadership team. When he’s not working at OKS, he is playing video games on his self-built gaming computer, streaming on Twitch or attending school.
Ryan Brewster reached 2nd degree Black Belt after getting his 1st Degree at age 15. He is the Head Instructor at OKS Forsyth and the weapons expert, who runs booths, birthday parties and seminars. Ryan enjoys working on his car, construction, art and working out.
Both brothers regularly attend business seminars and martial arts training and are invaluable to OKS’ success. OKS opened in Forsyth in 1987, and added a location in Macon about 2008. Plans are to use the great team of instructors to open a third location, most likely in Locust Grove, in 2023.
“One of our core values at OKS is to set an example and be a role model. These guys are the epitome of that and give the students someone positive to look up to,” said Brewster. “If students can show the same dedication, commitment and consistency in whatever they choose to do, it almost guarantees success,” Brewster said at the annual end of the year workout on Dec. 28 when the two Black Belt graduates were recognized.
For more information about OKS Martial Arts and Fitness, located at 20 E. Johnston Street, Forsyth, go to www.oksforsyth.com.