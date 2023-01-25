Phil Ham receives Service Award

Monroe County District 2 Commissioner Eddie Rowland presented on Tuesday, Jan. 3 a Citizen Service Award to local cattle farmer Phil Ham.
Ham, who was accompanied by wife Dana and son Cody, was given a plaque for his work in the local community.
Among his many achievements, Ham owns and operates Sleepy Creek Farms. He is also a current member of the Central Georgia EMC Board of Directors, the Development Authority of Monroe County, and has been active for years as a local boy scout leader and as a member of Forsyth United Methodist Church. He also formerly served as a City of Forsyth Councilman. While a member of the EMC Board, Ham has helped to keep power costs among the lowest in the state and has been instrumental in obtaining state and local funding for the expansion of rural broadband. Ham also recently helped the Board of Commissioners identify the location and acquire property from Oglethorpe Power for the upcoming new Smarr fire station.