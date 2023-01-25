Peggy Witherspoon is the newest Advocate at the Pregnancy Center of Monroe County. A bit unintentionally, she accepted a position where she knows God will use her to make a difference in lives. Peggy said that when she moved to Forsyth three years ago she noticed the sign for the Pregnancy Center, which was then on the square in downtown Forsyth, and she thought it might be somewhere that she would be interested in getting involved.
Peggy is on the board of directors of the Mitchell County House of Hope, a homeless shelter in Camilla, her hometown. She knows how important it is to respond to those who ask for help. Peggy is a professional make-up artist, and when she saw that the Pregnancy Center was offering its clients a day of free beautician’s services, she decided to volunteer her skills to add to the day.
When she did, she met the Center’s director, Ashley Mulvihill, who persuaded her that she has the ability to help the clients much more than one day as an Advocate. The Center’s Advocates are those who meet with clients face to face, inform them of the services available through the Pregnancy Center and other resources, listen to them and guide them as they make choices and decisions.
Peggy said she is still learning about the Center’s services and resources. It offers pregnancy tests,
prenatal care and classes, parenting classes, a clothes closet with items from maternity clothes to baby and toddler clothing and accessories. The Center welcomes everyone to its Bible Class on Mondays. It provides information on adoption, and it collaborates with other agencies. It offers a monthly night of child care for parents. The Pregnancy Center has a long-time association with Monroe County Schools to provide abstinence-based sex education.
Peggy came to her new hometown of Forsyth somewhat by chance. As she retired from her career in Atlanta, she was looking for an affordable apartment that offered the lifestyle she wanted. She found Forsyth’s Brentwood Apartments and decided to make it her home. She feels she made the right decision.
“I love Forsyth,” she said.
She feels that God has also led her to work with the Pregnancy Center.
“I have such a deep passion for the work of God,” she said. “I want to advance His kingdom any way I can.”
She said one reason she wants to help others is because of those who reached out to her when she needed help. At one point in her life, she found herself out of a marriage and with two small children to support with limited resources, including no furniture. When her landlady realized that she didn’t have a bed, she brought two beds to her home. Someone else unexpectedly donated a car to her.
“I never expected the help I got along the way,” said Peggy. “I want to dedicate my life to helping people.”
When Peggy agreed to work for the Pregnancy Center as an Advocate, she was immediately asked to represent the Center on its float in the Hometown Holidays parade and to contact a young woman who had asked for an abortion pill. She accomplished both tasks.
Each day brings something new to the Pregnancy Center, which is now located at 562 N. Lee Street, not far from Volume Chevrolet. It has been working hard to become a medical center and offer sonograms; the Pregnancy Center hopes to celebrate that milestone within the next couple of months. For more information, call 478-994-3173.