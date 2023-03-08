Psi Rho Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is sponsoring an event to acquaint parents and young girls with its youth auxiliaries. It will be on Saturday, March 25 from 1-3 p.m. at St Luke AME Church, 143 James Street, Forsyth. R.S.V.P. to Brenda Phillips at 478-951-8817, Ulanda Barkley at 478-320-6358 or LaToya Johnson at 478-957-3007.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington D. C. on Jan.16, 1920 by five forward thinking African-American women. One of the precepts of this international sisterhood is community service. Psi Rho Zeta Chapter was officially chartered in Forsyth (Monroe County) on Feb. 12, 2011. The chapter is recruiting girls from ages 3 to 13 for membership in its youth auxiliaries. Members of Psi Rho Zeta Chapter support parents in encouraging and inspiring young girls in becoming productive citizens. They promote academic excellence, provide opportunities to develop leadership skills and provide opportunities for participation in community service activities, all with new fun experiences.