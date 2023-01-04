Shortly before the holidays the Reporter received a hand written letter from Helen Sue Vaughn Parsons apologizing for what is actually neat and attractive handwriting, she noted that she is 94 1/2 years old. She goes on to say: “I graduated from Mary Persons in 1945 and from Tift College in 1949. I was a teacher at Gordon Lee High for two years in Chickamauga and then 30 years at South Pittsburg High in Tennessee.
At Mary Persons I was editor of the Merry-Go-Round. :)”
After providing the impressive background as a writer, she continues with the following article, saying, “I thought this would be of interest to Vaughn cousins and friends.” The Reporter is glad to share the success story of an individual with local roots and is appreciative of Mrs. Parsons for not only sharing the information but also creating the article.
Rachel Parsons Hall, a native of Jasper, Penn., will receive her doctorate of nurse anesthesia from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga in December. She is the daughter of Melody and Fred Vaughn Parsons and the granddaughter of Helen Sue Vaughn Parsons, a native of Monroe County.
Rachel graduated from Marion County High School as valedictorian. She was Marion County Junior Miss and participated in a number of pageants where her talent was piano. She was involved in other activities.
After high school she attended UT at Knoxville where she received a degree in journalism. She wrote for magazines until she decided to enroll in the nursing program at UT Chattanooga. She completed this and worked at Memorial Hospital until she enrolled at UTC’s nurse anesthesia program. When completed she worked at Erlanger Hospital.
Last year UTC asked her to teach in the nursing program. She has also been taking classes for the doctoral degree.
Rachel and her husband, Kent Hall, live in Chattanooga with their two daughters, Kendall who is in first grade and Blair who will be two on Christmas Eve.