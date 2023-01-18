Reconciliation House, a faith-based residential reentry program for women who have been incarcerated, held its annual Christmas Dinner program this year and fed over 1,000 people. The frigid weather, small donations and fewer volunteers made the mission more difficult than usual. Some years it has fed near 5,000 according to Reconciliation House director, Angela Johnson.
The mission began in about 2003 as a way for those in the reentry program to give back. From a modest start the program grew rapidly with donations and volunteers reaching out to people in Monroe and surrounding counties. In 2019 Christ United Methodist Church in Forsyth became a partner in the Christmas dinner.
Volunteers take meals to people on the street, in houses, in local motels and at RV Parks. Volunteers help organize, cook, assemble meals and lots of other preparation as well as delivering the meals. They try to deliver “a hug & a kiss” with each meal, letting recipients know someone loves them and cares about them.
“Our purpose in planning this dinner is to provide those in our community with the blessing of a hot meal and a visit on the holiday that is known for sharing and caring,” said the Reconciliation House website.
More information about the faith-based residential reentry program for women at Reconciliation House, Inc. is available at reconciliationhouse.org or call 478-787-4215.