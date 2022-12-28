Robins Financial Credit Union will be giving back to the community during the holidays with their 25 Days of Holiday Giving. They selected different organizations throughout the counties they serve to receive a monetary donation that will help provide a little extra magic during the holiday season. The following Monroe County organizations received a donation: Monroe County Department of Family & Children Services in Forsyth and Rob’s Place in Forsyth
Robins Financial Credit Union is a local non-profit financial cooperative with twenty-two branches in central Georgia. Robins Financial currently provides financial services to over 250,000 members, with assets exceeding $4 billion.