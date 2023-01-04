Monroe County Schools announced at its Dec. 13 Board of Education meeting that Shandi Laster is its 2022 REACH scholar. Shandi and her parents, Stephanie and Philip Laster, signed the REACH agreement that they will do their part to prepare Shandi to attend and succeed in college. In turn she will receive four years of scholarship support through the school system and its REACH sponsor, Oglethorpe Power.
Shandi is in 8th grade at Monroe County Middle School. She will receive academic coaching and mentoring through her high school graduation. She agreed to maintain a grade point average of at least 2.5, to maintain good attendance and behavior and to remain drug free.
MCMS principal Efrem Yarber described Shandi as an incredible student destined for greatness. He said her language arts teacher, Ms. Swafford, says Shandi is a very conscientious student and a pleasure to teach. H said her physical science teacher Ms. McCoy commented on the pride she takes in her work, and Yarber said Shandi was also praised by her social studies teacher, Mr. Ridley.
REACH is a state program that began under Gov. Nathan Deal in 2012 with the mission of identifying 8th grade students with the potential to succeed at the college/university level but with the need for some extra support to make college a realistic goal. In addition to state money, local school systems must raise a portion of the funds for the college scholarships.
Monroe County Schools joined the REACH program in 2018. Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman said it was a pleasure to see the first Monroe County students complete the program and begin attending college. He said the program began in five school systems, now has over 108 school systems participating and has awarded over 3,600 scholarships worth $36 million. REACH focuses on providing students comprehensive support through high school, with parents being actively involved in the program.
Melvin Harris, resident engineer at Plant Scherer, was present at the REACH signing to represent Oglethorpe Power Company, a major donor to the local scholarships.