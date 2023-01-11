The event was as exciting as always when Monroe County Schools held its 2023 Spelling Bee to determine who would represent the Monroe County School District at region and, hopefully, state competitions. The top spellers from each of the County’s three elementary schools and Monroe County Middle School squared off for a year of bragging rights among all of the 4th-8th graders in Monroe County.
The unexpected outcome was that the Bee went down to a final battle of eight rounds between two K.B. Sutton Elementary 4th graders. According to spelling bee rules, one of the two finalists had to misspell a word followed by the other finalist spelling a new word correctly. It took eight rounds for that to happen as Madelyn Cook and Trippe Storey spelled against one another after 23 other contestants were eliminated. Tripp finally claimed the big trophy by correctly spelling “miffed” and then “tempo” after Madelyn misspelled “quibble.” Madelyn will take Trippe’s place if he is unable to compete in the region spelling bee, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25. She received a slightly smaller trophy for her success.
Spelling Bee pronouncer (word caller) Pam Wacter said that these words came from a ‘new list’ that students hadn’t been given to study after she apparently exhausted a first list in the initial 20 rounds. Toward the end of that list Trippe and Madelyn tackled such uncommon words as kirpan, kumkum, cirrhosis, biryani, carillon, Arcturus, lustrum, caparisoned, eurhythmics and nares.
The last speller to go out before Trippe and Madelyn was Monroe County Middle School 8th grader Benjamin Morris, who was tripped by the word ‘thurible,’ a container used for incense in a religious ceremony. Hubbard Elementary 5th grader Kaydence Nooks lasted until Round 13, and T.G. Scott 5th grader Paton Graham kept tackling words until his time ended in Round 12 with ‘sackbuts.’
Wacter announced that according to national and state spelling bee rules the Monroe County spelling bee would include one vocabulary round for the second year, which was Round 3. Wacter gave a word’s spelling and pronunciation and asked for an a or b answer regarding its meaning. Unfortunately, Monroe County’s 2022 top speller, 6th grader Cheyenne Simpson, who won at region and went on to the state bee, went out on the vocabulary round.
The 2023 Spelling Bee was the culmination of many hours of study and definitely a point of pride for many Monroe County families, especially for the Banks family. It was cheering for not one but two contestants. Sisters Savannah Banks, a 7th grader at Monroe County Middle School, and Caroline Banks, a 4th grader at Hubbard Elementary, were both competing in the Spelling Bee and lasted through multiple rounds.
The full roster of contestants included Benjamin Morris, Tripp Savelle, Paton Graham, Paisley Maxwell, Reid Young, Mariah Baker, Cheyenne Simpson, Logan Bertram, Tyler Baveghems, Michael Andrews, Trippe Storey, Emerson Lovett, Savannah Banks, Thomas Berg, Will Magda, Emmett Lamey, Kaydence Nooks, Piper Roeser, Caroline Banks, Benjamin Chase, Eden Brand, Madelyn Cook, Henley Farmer, Ian Hodgson, Nevaeh Bilderback.