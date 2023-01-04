Gov. Brian Kemp has announced changes in positions at the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Headquarters, located in Forsyth effective Jan. 1. Current GDC Commissioner Tim Ward will join the Board of Pardons & Paroles following the retirement of Brian Owens. Owens was the GDC commissioner when the Headquarters moved to the Tift College campus in 2010-11 and has continued to live in Monroe County. Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver will become the new GDC Commissioner.
A press release from Kemp provided these statements:
"I'm thankful for the decades of service that Tim Ward has given to the people of Georgia in our corrections system. Over those many years, he has seen all aspects of our prisons and the people impacted by them, most of whom will eventually return to society. That makes him uniquely qualified for the Board of Pardons and Paroles, and I am glad he will continue his public service in this capacity.
"I am likewise grateful that Tyrone Oliver will further his innovative approach and dedication to protecting Georgians at the Department of Corrections. His many years of law enforcement experience on both the local and state levels will serve the agency, those housed in our prison system, and our communities well. I look forward to the impact he will have in this new leadership role."
"Lastly, but certainly not least, I want to thank Brian Owens for his years of service to the people of our state. Like Commissioner Ward, he led the Department of Corrections with dedication and care before joining the Board of Pardons and Paroles. Marty and I are wishing him many years of happiness in a well earned retirement."
Ward was appointed commissioner by Kemp in 2019. The commissioner oversees about 10,000 employees who supervise more than 50,000 state offenders and work to provide education and healthcare programs that will help offenders be successful when they return to society. Ward began his career with GDC in 1992 as a correctional officer and rose to Chief of Staff in 2016.
Ward serves on the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and is one of 28 Commissioners nationally on the American Correctional Association for the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections. He is an active member of the Southern States Correctional Association, the Georgia Professional Association of Community Supervision, the American Correctional Association, and the Georgia Prison Warden’s Association. He holds a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from Savannah State University and a master’s in Public Administration from Columbus State University. Ward and his wife have three children and live in Milledgeville.
As Commissioner of DJJ, Oliver oversees the daily operation of the agency that holds justice-involved youth accountable through probation supervision and secure detention. Governor Kemp appointed him to this role in 2019. He began his law enforcement career in 1999 as a Detention Officer with the Newton County Sheriff's Office. He served in multiple leadership positions in his career before being named Chief of Police for the City of Social Circle. In 2018, he became Deputy City Manager.
Under Oliver's leadership at DJJ, the agency has focused on restoring youth inside and outside of detention through social programs, education, credible messenger mentorship and wraparound services. This community-focused approach has increased educational opportunities and job placement for youth throughout Georgia, decreasing gang affiliation and increasing successful reentry. The Department's F.R.E.S.H. Start Youth Initiative, which has received national attention, is becoming a model approach for successfully partnering with companies, community leaders and institutes of higher learning to provide employment, training and scholarship funding for justice-involved youth.
In November 2022 Oliver was elected Vice President of the American Correctional Association (ACA), the nation's oldest accrediting body for the corrections industry. In 2022, he was elected Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators. He also serves on the Board of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund, the State Workforce Development Board and the executive committees for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the Department of Community Supervision.
Oliver is a graduate of Columbus State University's Law Enforcement Professional Management Program. He also completed Leadership Newton County and Walton County, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Law Enforcement Executive Development Program, the Leadership Trilogy Program and the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange to Israel.