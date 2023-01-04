Boy Scout Troop 51 held its 2022 Winter Camp Dec. 27-31 at Camp R.L. Williams in Forsyth. Twenty-one scouts participated in 17 merit badge classes, which were led by local scoutmasters.
The troop welcomed three new scouts who crossed over from Pack 51, and six scouts advanced in rank. At the closing campfire, scouts performed skits, held a devotion and completed a flag retirement ceremony.
