Upson Regional Medical Center wrapped up their final COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, December 30, 2022, administering 67 vaccines. During its operation, Upson Regional Medical Center administered a total of 27,888 COVID-19 vaccines to the public.
Upson Regional Medical Center CEO, Jeff Tarrant shared, “In partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, we are proud to have played a vital role in protecting our communities through our COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Thank you to the members of our staff who worked tirelessly over the past two years to operate our clinic and ensure that Upson and surrounding counties had easy access to the vaccine.”
The first public COVID-19 vaccine clinics were offered at Upson Regional Medical Center in January 2021. Clinics were originally held at four different locations, with the primary location being the Upson Regional Medical Center Auditorium. In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 550 vaccines were administered in a single day. On February 25, 2021, 567 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, the highest total in a single day in Upson County.