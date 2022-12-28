Vicki Smith of Bolingbroke has written and published her third children's book called "Two Are Better Than One." During the COVID lockdown, Vicki was bored and began writing a book about her dog Bella who was always into something and very entertaining.
The first book is "Bella The Butterfly Dog Goes To Work." It was so well received she wrote and published her second book called "Bella The Butterfly Dog Gets A Sister. " Bella is a professionally trained therapy dog - meaning she can go to visit nursing homes, hospitals, etc.
Vicki began taking Bella and her newest Papillion, Emmie, to read to children at schools, churches, daycares, library, etc. Everyone enjoyed it, but Bella seems to have found her calling. She loves the children and is the star of the show.
Vicki, who owns and operates Properties Plus Realty with her husband, Bobby Lee, decided to write and publish her third book recently.
“It has been a fun experience and it makes me so happy to see the big smiles on the kids faces when we visit them,” said Vicki.
If you would like Vicki and the “butterfly dogs” to visit and read to your class or event, give her a call at 478-474-7320. Or if you'd like to purchase the books for a Christmas gift, birthday or shower gift, let her know and she can have Bella sign one for you. There are copies available at The Reporter office and also on Amazon. For more information and to see photos and stories of Bella and Emmie, go to her Facebook page: Bella the Butterfly Dog.