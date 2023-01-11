Vietnam Veterans of America Central Georgia Chapter 946 hosted a gathering for local veterans at Fox City Brewing Company on Saturday, Jan. 7. The luncheon was attended by about 20 people and attracted veterans of all ages and all branches of service.
“It was successful,” said Mike Kuhr, who helped organize the event. “We hope to do it again. We’re here to help support all veterans; they’re all our brothers.”
Chapter 946 meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Living Word Community Church, 1278 Juliette Road. All are welcome. The chapter supports veterans and, through them, the community.