The Georgia Bulldogs celebrated their unprecedented second straight National Championship on Saturday in Athens with a parade and Sanford Stadium celebration. Top left, Branson Robinson scored the final touchdown in the 65-7 throttling of TCU on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. Saturday’s celebration was certainly marred the next morning though when UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock of New Jersey and recruiter Chandler LeCroy of Toccoa were killed in an auto accident.