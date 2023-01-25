The MP Bass Dawgs competed in the GHSA Tournament at Lake Seminole Jan. 21. There were a total of 252 high school teams. The day started off cold, windy and overcast then rain set in in the afternoon. The Bass Dawgs were able to push through and they placed as follows:
57th - Landon Ratliff and Noah Zellner- Captain DJ Ratliff
61st - John Bryant & Jac Connell - Captain Ricky Wilson
63rd - Aaron McCoy and Kris Salas - Captain Heath Cox
75th - Kadie Freeman & Tyler Walker - Captain Brent Freeman
Next stop is the GHSA Lake Oconee and Bass Nation Lake Seminole Feb. 18.
