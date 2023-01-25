MONROE OUTDOORS
I am a fan of the black walnut. In fact, I think so highly of it, some four decades ago my wife and I brought a black walnut sapling from her family home in Alabama to Monroe County and transplanted it in our backyard.
Since then we have been vainly awaiting the tree to produce its first crop of nuts. I had not given this much thought until this past December. During this year’s Christmas Bird Count, I found a dozen or so frost-covered black walnuts scattered along a country road in eastern Monroe County; these were the first black walnuts I had seen in years.
I am sure that many of the folks who had driven past them did not realize what they were. Each nut was encased in a nondescript blackish brown, shriveled, leathery husk, They are definitely not something most people have ever seen.
If black walnuts did not taste so good, I doubt most people would ever attempt to open them---there is no simple way to tackle this task. The only method I have used is to scrape off the husk and expose the extremely hard nut. (Here is a word of caution: if you do not want to stain your hands, wear gloves when removing the husks.)
I then place the nut on a rock and pound it with a hammer. Once I crack the nut open I use a nail or large needle to extract the tasty meat. Some of the other methods I have heard about range from squeezing the nuts in a vice to running a car or truck over them.
Supposedly, walnut meat is easier to remove from the shell if the cracked nuts are allowed to dry for a couple days.
The meat of the black walnut tree has the highest protein content of any tree-grown nut in the entire world.
The meat is used to prepare countless mouth-watering dishes, such as cakes, cupcakes, stuffing and coffee buns.
The hulls were used to make dyes for cloth. In days long past, they were employed as hair dye.
Black walnuts have long been used to concoct folk medicines. This had led to research of the potential value of the black walnuts to treat a variety of ailments such as digestive problems, regulating high blood sugar levels, and parasitic infections.
At one time, folks living in the Ozarks scattered black walnut leaves about their homes to thwart fleas and bedbugs.
Black walnut trees also produce some of the most highly-prized wood in the world. Much to the chagrin of Georgia tree farmers, the best black walnut timber is grown in the northern portions of the tree’s range. For example, the black walnut is rated as the most valuable tree grown in Missouri. In the Midwest, a single tree can demand a price of $20,000 or more.
With trees this valuable, black walnut tree poaching is a problem. In one case, law enforcement officers used DNA testing to catch two poachers that illegally cut down a $28,000 walnut tree.
Black walnut’s rich, dark, beautifully patterned wood is used for a variety of purposes, such as making gunstocks, fine furniture, flooring, and veneers.
The black walnut is also a valuable wildlife plant. It is the host plant for more than 100 species of butterflies and moths, including Luna, imperial moths and royal walnut moth, and banded hairstreak.
White-tailed deer will browse black walnut leaves. Black walnuts are also eaten by a number of small mammals, like chipmunks and squirrels. Studies have found that black walnuts comprise up to 10 percent of the fox squirrel’s diet.
A number of birds eat bits and pieces of black walnut meats. For example, it is a choice food of the cardinal, Carolina chickadee, blue jay, brown-headed nuthatch, white-throated sparrow, tufted titmouse, eastern towhee and woodpeckers (downy, hairy and red-bellied).
In Monroe County, this native tree is most often found growing along the edges of woods, fields and roads. Black walnuts can be located alongside the remains of old home sites.
Black walnut trees produce something known as juglone. This chemical compound stunts or prevents the growth of many plants. Consequently, you will not find plants such as hydrangeas, blackberries or potatoes growing under the canopy of a black walnut tree.
The black walnut can live upwards of 200 years and can attain a height of 150 or more feet (average 70-80 feet tall). The largest black walnut growing in the United States is rooted on Sauvie Island, Oregon. This giant has a diameter at breast height (DBH) of 8’7” and soars 112-feet above the ground.
Black walnut trees are purported to produce nuts when they are as young as 20 years old. The largest crops are produced when the trees are at least 3o years old. Once they start bearing nuts large crops appear every other year.
My wife and I are still waiting for our first crop of black walnuts. In the meantime, if I have a hankering for a black walnut, I can always check The Georgia Farmers and Consumers Market Bulletin for shelled black walnuts. Then again, I can buy them online for $16.99 per pound.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.