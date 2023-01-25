Black walnuts

To reach the tasty black walnut meat, one must first remove the outer hull, crack the very hard nut and then use a tool like a needle to pick out the nut. (Photo/Terry Johnson)

MONROE OUTDOORS

I am a fan of the black walnut. In fact, I think so highly of it, some four decades ago my wife and I brought a black walnut sapling from her family home in Alabama to Monroe County and transplanted it in our backyard.