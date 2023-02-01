Christian Little

Christian Little makes a nifty reverse layup during Mary Persons’ 70-43 win over Pike County on Saturday. (Photo/Will Davis)

The MP boys basketball team fell 79-60 to the Morrow Mustangs in a road non-region game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Following the loss, MP’s record fell to 8-13, and Morrow jumped up to 10-13.

Senior Maury Lowe had a dominant game despite the loss, putting up 25 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, on 8-11 (73%) field goal shooting. Not far behind on the stat sheet was senior Shy Calloway, who put up 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists on 6-11 (55%) FG shooting. Sophomore Jaise Davis grabbed 3 rebounds and dished out 2 assists.