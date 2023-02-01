The MP boys basketball team fell 79-60 to the Morrow Mustangs in a road non-region game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Following the loss, MP’s record fell to 8-13, and Morrow jumped up to 10-13.
Senior Maury Lowe had a dominant game despite the loss, putting up 25 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, on 8-11 (73%) field goal shooting. Not far behind on the stat sheet was senior Shy Calloway, who put up 15 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists on 6-11 (55%) FG shooting. Sophomore Jaise Davis grabbed 3 rebounds and dished out 2 assists.
MP has just 3 more regular season matchups left before the Region 2-AAA tourney. Asked how the team was changing the game plan heading into the final games, senior Shy Calloway stated, “We’re just kind of focusing on the little things, because not executing those is what’s caused us to get beaten in the past. In these final games, the little things are very important.” Sophomore Jaise Davis added, “We’re focusing on the fundamentals, such as boxing out and closing games out correctly. We want to put together a full game and win every quarter.”
On Jan. 27, MP destroyed Pike County 70-43. Calloway said, “The biggest factor...was our ability to play together. We played a really great game of team basketball.”
MP will play the rest of the year without senior Kham Little, no longer with the team after the Jackson game on Jan. 21. Little averaged 14 points a game.
Last Tuesday, Jan. 24 MP pounded Peach County in Fort Valley 70-50. Lowe again led the Dogs with 21 points. Ty Dumas added 17 points and Nemo Jones had 14. The Dogs jumped up by 13 in the first quarter and never looked back. MP hosted Jackson Tuesday, Jan. 31 but results were available at press time. Mary Persons will play at Upson-Lee at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The Bulldogs will host Peach County in their final home game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.