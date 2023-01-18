The Mary Persons boys basketball team ended their 7-game losing streak on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in an impressive 67-39 victory over the Pike County Pirates in Zebulon in their region opener.
Head coach Jason Morrow said his team can be pretty good when they get their minds right.
“We struggled in the first half just like we had been struggling in the previous 6-7 games,” said Morrow. “But we came back out after halftime and were a completely different team. We played more aggressive and loose. Hopefully we can continue to play that way.”
When asked about how MP changed their defensive approach to end their losing skid, sophomore Christian Little stated, “Our defensive intensity started to pick up, creating more momentum and allowing us to be more efficient offensively.” MP hopes this most recent victory will see the beginning of a new winning streak. Little said, “Our goal is to now take it one game at a time and keep up our consistency as we go through our region play.” Seven of MP’s final eight games are region matchups.
Senior Shy Calloway was MP’s leading scorer, putting up 18 points on 7/14 field goal shooting (50%). Ty Dumas, junior, followed not far behind with 13 points, shooting 6/15 (40%), and Senior Maury Lowe came in at third on the stat sheet with 12 points (4/15, 27%).
After this win, MP’s record improved up to 6-10, 1-0 region, and the Pirates fell to 0-14.
The boys hosted Upson (12-4) on Tuesday night. Results were not available at press time. The Dogs play at Jackson (6-11) at 5 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 21. Then next week they’ll head to Peach County (2-14) on Tuesday, Jan. 24.