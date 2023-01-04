Seconds after I turned off Juliette Road onto Holly Grove Road, Christmas Bird Count team member Ron Lee exclaimed, “Stop the Car!” I pulled to a stop as he directed my attention to the unmistakable silhouette of a great horned owl perched atop the leafless limbs of a nearby tree.
I checked the time on my Four Runner’s clock; it was 7:10 a.m. – The 2022 Christmas Bird Count had begun in a dramatic fashion.
The 2022 Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge/Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area Christmas Bird Count was held Monday, Dec. 19. This is the 51st time the count has been held here. This also marked the 123rd consecutive year the Christmas Bird Count (CBC) has been staged. This has earned the survey the title of being the longest-running wildlife survey in the entire world.
Each count takes place within the same geographic area each year. Each count circle measures 15 miles in diameter. The Piedmont NWR/Rum Creek WMA count circle includes all of the Rum Creek Wildlife Management and Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge as well as a sliver of the Oconee National Forest, and significant portions of eastern Monroe and western Jones Counties.
Volunteers are charged with the daunting task of locating and identifying as many birds as possible within a single calendar day.
Counts are held regardless of the weather. Consequently, weather conditions play a key role in the outcome of each count effort. Last year the count teams had to contend with conditions that many participants later described as the worst they have ever experienced on a count.
Fortunately, this year, conditions were outstanding. After a cold start, mostly clear skies, little wind and temperatures that reached into the 50s prevailed.
The 2022 Christmas Bird Count team was made up of 13 volunteers divided into five groups. Four teams were assigned to cover that portion of the count circle east of the Ocmulgee River. One team was given the responsibility of surveying the Rum Creek WMA and the rest of eastern Monroe County.
After walking and driving through as much of the count circle as possible, count efforts yielded 4,801 birds representing 89 species. In comparison, in 2021, only 2599 birds and 75 species were seen. These figures represent roughly an 18 percent increase in species seen and 85 percent more individual birds located than last year.
This year’s results ended a six-year downward spiral during which fewer species were spotted than the previous year. However, it marked the fourth consecutive year that a count yielded less than 90 species.
Remarkably, in spite of seeing far more birds than we did last year, only one species abundance record was broken. Since 2003, the record for the most barred owls seen on a count stood at five. The total was tied in 2007, 2013, and 2017. This year a new record of six barred owls were spotted.
Topping the list of the 10 species of birds most often seen during the 2022 count was the red-winged blackbird (559). The nine species rounding out the list were (in descending order), chipping sparrow (337), American robin (333), ring-necked duck (305), American Coot (250), white-throated Sparrow (176), American crow (146), American Goldfinch (113), brown-headed cowbird, and blue jay (104).
When an area is surveyed for over half a century, it is difficult to add a new species to the list of birds seen. However, this year a new bird was sighted. Just as the sun was beginning to rise, the Monroe County team saw what appeared to be a double-crested cormorant shrouded in fog perched atop a dead snag a few feet above the icy waters of Lake Juliette. When the day began to brighten, we were able to see the bird was an anhinga and not a cormorant. This odd, slender waterbird is rarely seen outside of the Coastal Plain. This bizarre, large, sharp-billed bird became the 160th species seen in the history of the count.
On the other side of the Ocmulgee River, just as one of the count teams was getting ready to head home; they spotted a Merlin. This small falcon nests throughout much of Canada and the northwestern United States and winters throughout the western United States and the Atlantic Coast.
We rarely see the fast-flying raptor in this part of Georgia. The last time it was seen on the count was 2009.
What a fitting way to end a great day!
If you would like a copy of the final report of this year’s Christmas Bird Count, please let me know.
Terry Johnson is retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.