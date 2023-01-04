anhinga bird

The anhinga is rarely seen outside of the Coastal Plain but on Dec. 19 it became the 160th species seen in the 51 years of the Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area Christmas Bird Count. ( Photo/Terry Johnson)

Seconds after I turned off Juliette Road onto Holly Grove Road, Christmas Bird Count team member Ron Lee exclaimed, “Stop the Car!” I pulled to a stop as he directed my attention to the unmistakable silhouette of a great horned owl perched atop the leafless limbs of a nearby tree.

I checked the time on my Four Runner’s clock; it was 7:10 a.m. – The 2022 Christmas Bird Count had begun in a dramatic fashion.