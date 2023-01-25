Wendell Green

Bulldog star Terry Roberts goes for the layup against Auburn starter Wendell Green, from Detroit, who is the grandson of James and Jackie Green of Forsyth. The junior guard from Detroit averages 13 points and 3 rebounds per game for the Tigers (15-3).

The Georgia basketball team is having a surprisingly good year in basketball under first-year coach Mike White, sitting at 13-6 as of this writing. The biggest win of the year was a 76-64 win over 16th ranked Auburn in Athens on Jan. 4. 