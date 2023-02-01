Jatorian Hansford

Jatorian Hansford

Former Mary Persons defensive end Jatorian Hansford has declared for the NFL draft after his senior year at South Florida.

Hansford played for four years for Missouri and then transferred to South Florida for his final season in 2022. Listed at 6-4, 265 pounds, Hansford recorded 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks this year. The Bulls went 1-11 but lost a lot of close games.