Former Mary Persons defensive end Jatorian Hansford has declared for the NFL draft after his senior year at South Florida.
Hansford played for four years for Missouri and then transferred to South Florida for his final season in 2022. Listed at 6-4, 265 pounds, Hansford recorded 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks this year. The Bulls went 1-11 but lost a lot of close games.
On his Twitter account on Saturday, Hansford declared for the NFL draft, which is set for April 27-29. He thanked God for letting him play the game he loves, family and friends for supporting him and the coaches at Missouri and South Florida.
Hansford’s mother Alecia Hansford said her son is working out in Tampa Bay to prepare to pursue a professional career in football.
Hansford averaged 8 tackles per game as a Mary Persons senior, leading the Dogs to the state semifinals.