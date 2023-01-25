The Mary Persons girls basketball team took their second loss of the season in a narrow 48-41 defeat to the Jackson Red Devils on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Jackson. The girls fell to 17-2 but more importantly, fell to 2-1 in the battle for first in Region 2-AAA.
MP coach Lamon McElhaney said things just didn’t go well against the Lady Devils.
“We played arguably our worst game of the year,” said McElhaney. “We committed 24 fouls with both leading scorers (Anaja Lucear and Miah Barkley) fouling out, missed 13 free throws, made 0 3 pointers for the 1st time this season, committed 30 turnover vs. 8 assists, and shot 31% from the field!”
“It was that type of game,” added McElhaney. “The girls played hard, but not well. We are hoping to put this game behind us and finish the season strong!”
MP trailed early after a 17-8 start by Jackson but quickly bounced up after a 14-9 second quarter. The third saw the teams evenly matched, as JHS outscored the Lady Dogs 8-9, and in the final deciding quarter, MP was outscored 13-11, taking a disappointing loss by just 7 points.
Senior Mackenzie LaVinka led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points and was able to get 3 rebounds as well. Freshman Zoey Shannon came in at second on the stat sheet with 7 points and 3 boards, and Senior Jamiya Zellner followed up with 6 points, also grabbing 3 rebounds.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Lady Dogs took down the Upson-Lee Knights 51-38. MPHS slightly topped their opponents in the first quarter 14-12, but were outscored 10-8 in the second and the game was tied at the half. In the third, the Bulldogs decided the game with a big 17-7 run, and closed it out with a 12-9 fourth quarter that solidified their 13-point win.
Junior Zaria Wilson had a phenomenal scoring night, putting up 17 points on 8-15 (53%) field goal shooting. She also dished out an assist and grabbed 4 rebounds. Senior Miah Barkley also had a great night, putting up 8 points, 5 rebounds and an assist, shooting 3-11 (27%) on her field goals. Sophomore Jataria Hardy had a very efficient shooting night, shooting 67% (2/3) with 5 points, 2 boards and 2 assists.
The girls will next play against Peach County on Tue., Jan. 24, in a region away game at 6 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 27, they’ll host Pike County at 6 p.m. Lastly, they’ll play at Morrow on Saturday, Jan. 28, in a non-region game at 4 p.m.