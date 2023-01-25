Mackenzie Lavinka

Mackenzie Lavinka shoots for a three pointer.  (Photo/Will Davis)

The Mary Persons girls basketball team took their second loss of the season in a narrow 48-41 defeat to the Jackson Red Devils on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Jackson. The girls fell to 17-2 but more importantly, fell to 2-1 in the battle for first in Region 2-AAA.

MP coach Lamon McElhaney said things just didn’t go well against the Lady Devils.