Miah Barkley shoots a jumper

Miah Barkley shoots a jumper over 3 Lamar players, including one on the ground. (Photo/Will Davis) 

The Mary Persons girls basketball team improved to 16-1 last Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a 48-14 win over the Pike County Lady Pirates.

Senior Mackenzie LaVinka led the Bulldogs with 13 points and had 3 rebounds as well. Freshman Zoey Shannon came in at second on the stat sheet with 7 points and 3 boards, and Senior Jamiya Zellner followed up with 6 points, also grabbing 3 rebounds.