The Mary Persons girls basketball team improved to 16-1 last Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a 48-14 win over the Pike County Lady Pirates.
Senior Mackenzie LaVinka led the Bulldogs with 13 points and had 3 rebounds as well. Freshman Zoey Shannon came in at second on the stat sheet with 7 points and 3 boards, and Senior Jamiya Zellner followed up with 6 points, also grabbing 3 rebounds.
The Lady Dogs came out strong, outscoring their opponents 16-2 in the first quarter. They extended their lead in the second quarter outscoring Pike 13-2. MP continued their reign of dominance deep into the 3rd portion of the game, which came out with a final score of 13-2, but in the final quarter, the Pirates fought back a bit, and the final score of the quarter was 7-7. The girls have improved to 16-1 on the season, and the Pirates fell to 3-11.
The girls hosted Upson (5-10) on Tuesday night. Results were not available at press time. The Lady Dogs play at Jackson (7-8) at 5 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 21. Then next week they’ll face perhaps their stiffest test in Region 2-AAA when they play at Peach County (11-5) on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
“The Peach game will be intense,” said MP girls coach Lamon McElhaney. “We had some battles last season. Both teams have a lot of returners. I’m hoping this game will give off a region championship-type game feel. I do expect it to be a battle and come down to who can win rebounding and who can create turnovers!”