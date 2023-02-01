Lady Dogs

Miah Barkley makes a layup in the win over Pike on Saturday. (Photo/Will Davis)

Mary Persons girls basketball team improved to 19-3 by beating Morrow 44-17 on Jan. 28. Morrow’s record fell to 7-17.

Almost every Lady Dog got a chance to score during the breakout victory, but senior Miah Barkley had a phenomenal scoring game putting up 14 points, leading the team. Not far behind, sophomore Anaja Lucear scored 9 points. She also grabbed 6 rebounds. Jataria Harda, sophomore, had an amazing game on the boards, grabbing 12 rebounds, 7 of them defensive and 5 offensive.