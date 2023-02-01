Mary Persons girls basketball team improved to 19-3 by beating Morrow 44-17 on Jan. 28. Morrow’s record fell to 7-17.
Almost every Lady Dog got a chance to score during the breakout victory, but senior Miah Barkley had a phenomenal scoring game putting up 14 points, leading the team. Not far behind, sophomore Anaja Lucear scored 9 points. She also grabbed 6 rebounds. Jataria Harda, sophomore, had an amazing game on the boards, grabbing 12 rebounds, 7 of them defensive and 5 offensive.
In their previous game, following an out-of-character, back-to-back losing streak the week before, the MP girls soared back to their winning ways with a 60-20 victory over Pike County on Fri., Jan. 27. The game was a home region matchup. MP had beaten Pike on Jan. 10 48-14.
The girls saw one of their best first quarters to date with a 21-2 start, holding their opponents to just one made shot in the first period.
The Bulldogs hosted Jackson Tuesday, Jan 31, but results were not available at press time.
Mary Persons will play at Upson-Lee at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The Bulldogs will host Peach County in their final home game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.